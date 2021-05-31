Alan Jacob George

Kumar L Santosh

Kumar L Santosh
Very excited to share my latest project which I've been working on for a few months.

I designed the personal branding and stationery for Santosh, a Bangalore businessman. The brief was a clean, modern pattern emphasizing familial ties and exuding luxury.

The design starts with beautiful serif typography, set in elegant interwoven diamond patterns bearing the family initials. A floral design sits in the negative space, reaching out and connecting the names. The rich navy blue and white color palette complements the design, evoking trust and assurance, and creating a pleasant, harmonious environment to conduct business.

I'll be publishing more images of the project in the coming weeks, but if you'd like to check out the complete project, visit my Behance - https://www.behance.net/gallery/116473537/Kumar-L-Santosh.

