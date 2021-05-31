Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI #009: Music Player

Daily UI #009: Music Player dailyui dailyui009 music player sour music lyrics
Released my non-existent-inner-brokenhearted-18-year-old-self by BELTING out the "enough for you" chorus line as I designed this music player app. Had so much fun with this design not only because I had an excuse to play this song on repeat 10x more than I should have, but because I got to play around with colors I don't usually use!

Posted on May 31, 2021
