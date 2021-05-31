Cascara - Blog, News & Magazine WordPress Theme

VictorThemes

Cascara is a professional and stylish WordPress Magazine theme with clear typography, excellent legibility, and accessibility. Handcrafted and credible elements built with clean code let your site will have the best experience for your visitors. Carefully created options are perfectly aligned and allow you to access & express your valuable contents effortlessly.

Main Features:

Unique Homepages
Custom Widgets
Featured Post Styles
Post View Count
Hot News Support
Featured Categories
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

