Specialty Coffee! - UI for location based app 🌍

Hi Dribbblers 👋
I hope you guys love specialty coffee as much as I do! ☕
This project came out of frustration of not being able to find good coffee when out and about 😠. Specialty is a location-based application that locates specialty coffee shops nearby and gives an in-depth look into what the cafe has to offer. 😌
I hope you like it! 😉
Please feel free to comment and give feedback to help me become a better designer ⭐
Smash that 'L' key!!! 👍👍👍👍