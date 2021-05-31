Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Specialty Coffee! - UI for location based app 🌍

Hi Dribbblers 👋

I hope you guys love specialty coffee as much as I do! ☕

This project came out of frustration of not being able to find good coffee when out and about 😠. Specialty is a location-based application that locates specialty coffee shops nearby and gives an in-depth look into what the cafe has to offer. 😌

I hope you like it! 😉
Please feel free to comment and give feedback to help me become a better designer ⭐

Smash that 'L' key!!! 👍👍👍👍

