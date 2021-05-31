Brandsparency Studio

Print & Graphic Design | SunShell Magazine

Print & Graphic Design | SunShell Magazine magazine design print color palette 3d art product design branding
Some sneak peeks of the upcoming seasonal 16-page magazine – Summer Edition – we designed for a Cosmetics brand with cover and inside pages. This consumer Edition will be disptached by dropshipping (store & shop) but also digitally. See also the other seasonal covers in previous shots. To be continued...

Posted on May 31, 2021
