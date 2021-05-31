Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Animated Arc Slider

Animated Arc Slider app colors interaction ui animation animation xdcc abode xd ux ui illustration design art
A two-state draggable slider I came up with as part of an Adobe XD Creative Challenge project.

By combining drag gestures with auto-animate, dragging a slider from one end to another can be a snappy way to trigger animations between two significantly separate view modes.

