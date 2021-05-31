Animated Arc Slider

Trending designs to inspire you
A two-state draggable slider I came up with as part of an Adobe XD Creative Challenge project.
By combining drag gestures with auto-animate, dragging a slider from one end to another can be a snappy way to trigger animations between two significantly separate view modes.