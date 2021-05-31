Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Telemedicine Patient Portal

Telemedicine Patient Portal
This is a part of the responsive design for a patient portal we've been working on recently. Most of it is under NDA, but we can share a tiny bit of it.

This mobile app is used for patients to receive urgent care for a small fee without leaving the comfort of their homes. Based on the initial assessment, we estimate the severity of the health condition and recommend the next steps whether this is visiting ER, video visit, or written recommendations.

The client had a legacy app that we fully redesigned taking into account user feedback.

Posted on May 31, 2021
