Health & Water Tracker - Mobile App Exploration

Health & Water Tracker - Mobile App Exploration abstract 3d ux ui design kada o kadao interaction clean app motion app interface app interaction 3d animation after effects animation motion clean ui after effect
Hey Everyone 👋,

i've been working lately on this 3d mobile app page design and wanted to share a part of it with you guys 😃.

share you thoughts with us 💭

Project Enquiries - kadao.contact@gmail.com
Hope you like it, don't forget to share your love :)

Interaction & Visual Designer.
