Health & Water Tracker - Mobile App Exploration

Hey Everyone 👋,
i've been working lately on this 3d mobile app page design and wanted to share a part of it with you guys 😃.
share you thoughts with us 💭
Project Enquiries - kadao.contact@gmail.com
Hope you like it, don't forget to share your love :)