Bioniq - Health Management Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bioniq - is a modern platform for the monitoring and management of your health
In the dashboard, you can track your body condition
Explore the elements of your blood tests in detail
Get recommendations from experts etc.
Thanks for watching 👋
For new opportunities drop me a line hello.dstepanenko@gmail.com
❤️ Press L to support me!
✅ Follow for more content!