Concept of the uniform for FC Torpedo Moscow

We developed the concept of a new uniform for the «Avtozavodtsy». The design is based on the sound wave that was created by the singing of the anthem «Go, Torpedo!» sung by the fans at the stadium on East Street in the match against Sheffield in the summer of 2019.

«Go, Torpedo!» — is the anthem of the Avtozavodtsy, which fans sing before every match. It was composed in 1981 by fans Alexander Duduev and Sergey Demichev.

One more reference: the all-black t-shirt with long sleeves is reminiscent of the away kit of the historical uniform of the 60-ies — the most successful period of the club.

