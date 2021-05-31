Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anastasiya Kotkina

Retro Cereal Box Design

Anastasiya Kotkina
Anastasiya Kotkina
  • Save
Retro Cereal Box Design boy illustration boy 20th c cartoon old cereal box cereals mockup design 50s retro vector colorful illustration
Download color palette

Retro Cereal Box Design with a Mascot Character

Thank You for a lesson, Chris Spooner! @chrisspooner

Find useful videos for yourself on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/spoongraphics/videos
and website:
https://blog.spoongraphics.co.uk

Anastasiya Kotkina
Anastasiya Kotkina

More by Anastasiya Kotkina

View profile
    • Like