Website Design | Tia Health, Inc
Tia Health is a top online health care service provider in Canada. It is dedicated to making health care more accessible for everyone. Customers can easily book an appointment with the doctors available on Tia Health for an audio or video consultancy.

The client was seeking a more intuitive experience in terms of the back end for the doctors so that they could better make arrangements on their availability and schedule meetings with the patients.

Contributions:
• Concepts and ideation
• User experience
• Interface design
• Interactive prototype

