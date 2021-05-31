Trending designs to inspire you
Who could imagine that bees thrive in urban environments?
The reason is that urban bees have access to greater biodiversity, resulting in a more varied diet and stronger immune systems.
Urban beekeeping is not about the profit. But taking on a fulfilling hobby that helps the bee population and our planet's ecosystem to stay rich and healthy!
