Beekeeper

Beekeeper adobe character illustation roof home honey bees urban beekeeping
Who could imagine that bees thrive in urban environments?

The reason is that urban bees have access to greater biodiversity, resulting in a more varied diet and stronger immune systems.
Urban beekeeping is not about the profit. But taking on a fulfilling hobby that helps the bee population and our planet's ecosystem to stay rich and healthy!

Posted on May 31, 2021
