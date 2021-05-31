VERACODE - hands-on training platform for Secure Coding Gurus

Trending designs to inspire you
VERACODE approached us to perform a UI Audit - our bread and butter, for what was already a well-developed code-learning social platform.
After spotting few flaws that a set of minor UI improvements could quickly fix, we wondered if we could squeeze more out of the project. The platform aimed at security technicians looking to improve their skills - what would keep them engaged? How would a clean and helpful learning platform look like for them? Not necessarily full of bells and whistles?
A series of end-user interviews and calls delivered a visual design focused on providing the most helpful information for the users and help design user flows, encouraging further development.
