VERACODE - hands-on training platform for Secure Coding Gurus

VERACODE approached us to perform a UI Audit - our bread and butter, for what was already a well-developed code-learning social platform.

After spotting few flaws that a set of minor UI improvements could quickly fix, we wondered if we could squeeze more out of the project. The platform aimed at security technicians looking to improve their skills - what would keep them engaged? How would a clean and helpful learning platform look like for them? Not necessarily full of bells and whistles?

A series of end-user interviews and calls delivered a visual design focused on providing the most helpful information for the users and help design user flows, encouraging further development.

We are unravelling business ideas into engaging products.

Stay inspired & creative.

We're available for projects! Drop us a line at contact@unravel.cc

—

We want that love! Smash that "L"!.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!