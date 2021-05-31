Pieter Decabooter
Deliverect - Pricing

Deliverect offers an end-to-end solution to restaurants and other food services companies that links their points of sale with multiple online delivery platforms, such as UberEats and Deliveroo. The result? The food you love arrives at your door as quickly, transparently and smoothly as possible – something we’ve definitely all appreciated over the last year or so.

Together with their sales and marketing team, we fine-tuned Deliverect’s brand values and created a new website to explain their product offering to potential clients.

