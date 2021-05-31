Magento 2 Billdesk Payment by Meetanshi allows the store owner to accept secure online payments via Billdesk payment gateway in Magento 2 store.

Billdesk, an Indian payment gateway most suitable for paying or accepting recurring bills, was established in 2000. Being widely popular among Indian merchants, Meetanshi has developed Magento 2 Billdesk Payment extension.

The module integrates Magento 2 store with Billdesk payment gateway to securely accept the payments from the store customers via Billdesk payment gateway.

Being the hosted payment gateway, the customers are redirected to the hosted payment page of the Billdesk where the card details are to be entered to proceed with the payments. No customers' data is stored or entered in the Magento 2 store. Hence, Magento 2 Billdesk Payment extension ensures security in online payments.

Benefits of Magento 2 Billdesk Payment:

• Secure online payments

• Integration of Billdesk payment gateway with Magento 2 store

• Offers sandbox mode

• Allow the selected countries to use Billdesk payment gateway.

• The hosted payment gateway redirects the customers to the payment gateway hosted page from the checkout page once they select this method. The card details are entered there to complete the payment.

• Display the Billdesk logo on the checkout page

• Show additional message at checkout step

• Let customers check their order details from their "My Account" section and admin can check the same from the Sales > Order View backend.

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-billdesk-payment.html