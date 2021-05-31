Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasiia Osypova

Hand drawn vector icons for the gift website and app

Anastasiia Osypova
Anastasiia Osypova
Hand drawn vector icons for the gift website and app linework line drawing icon sketching vector logo ui minimal black and white illustration lineart
Set of line art icons for the “Gioia” gift website.
Link to all project https://www.behance.net/gallery/119661025/Website-illustrations-and-icons-for-the-gift-shop
Please contact me at: osypova.art@gmail.com

Anastasiia Osypova
Anastasiia Osypova

