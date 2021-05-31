Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spendit - iOS App Icon

app icon design ios
Hi everyone!

Here is the app icon I did today for the upcoming app called Spendit, a simple, but powerful daily expenses tracker.

The icon represents a pile of spreadsheets stacked on top of each other.

I would highly appreciate your feedback!

Thank you!

