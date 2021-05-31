Spendit - iOS App Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Here is the app icon I did today for the upcoming app called Spendit, a simple, but powerful daily expenses tracker.
The icon represents a pile of spreadsheets stacked on top of each other.
I would highly appreciate your feedback!
Thank you!