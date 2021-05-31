Konrad Parasiński

Teplické Golemy – collage character design

Teplické Golemy – collage character design golem mountains rocks stone collage character
One of the Golems from Teplické Golemy Project – series of stone Golems made using collage technique. Stony forms came from Teplické Skaly – a nature reserve based in the Czech Republic.

More characters:
https://parasinski.pl/teplicke-golemy-projekt-postaci

Posted on May 31, 2021
