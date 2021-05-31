day 1 login page

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI challenge- Day 1
Challenge was to design a UI for a sign up page...
Here I choose "ORBIT" as an app which is basically for guided meditation and mindfulness practices....
Fingers crossed 🤞 idk how long I would be able to stay on this challenge but really excited to see the improvements I gonna make during the process....
Cheers....🥂