day 1 login page

day 1 login page ux ui minimal app web branding design daily ui challenge daily challange dailyui
Daily UI challenge- Day 1
Challenge was to design a UI for a sign up page...
Here I choose "ORBIT" as an app which is basically for guided meditation and mindfulness practices....
Fingers crossed 🤞 idk how long I would be able to stay on this challenge but really excited to see the improvements I gonna make during the process....
Cheers....🥂

Posted on May 31, 2021
