Julia UI/UX

Music player iOS app 🎸🎺🎹

Julia UI/UX
Julia UI/UX
  • Save
Music player iOS app 🎸🎺🎹 profile icons music player music player music app application ux ui mobile ios app design
Download color palette

I want to represent my new shot!
Enjoy your music and share with others!

Insta https://www.instagram.com/julia_kuzenbka
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/yulia.kuzya.5
Mail msalienee@gmail.com

Julia UI/UX
Julia UI/UX

More by Julia UI/UX

View profile
    • Like