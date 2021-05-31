Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Yafi Alhakim

Contact App Design

Muhammad Yafi Alhakim
Muhammad Yafi Alhakim
  • Save
Contact App Design design illustration contact page app ui ux
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

Today, I made a new design. The design is about a contact. In this contact you can view profile's friend and call them directly. Designed this with Figma.

Leave a thumbs up if you like this design!

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Muhammad Yafi Alhakim
Muhammad Yafi Alhakim

More by Muhammad Yafi Alhakim

View profile
    • Like