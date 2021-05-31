Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Denys Didenko

Cygnes - Website Landing Page

Denys Didenko
Denys Didenko
Hire Me
  • Save
Cygnes - Website Landing Page landing animation experimental detail photo gallery white concept simple clean minimalist design web design fashion website ux ui
Cygnes - Website Landing Page landing animation experimental detail photo gallery white concept simple clean minimalist design web design fashion website ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Group 52.png
  2. Fashion Main Page Animation.mp4
  3. Cygnes_main_page.png

Hello Dribbblers! I present a concept of Cygnes Fashion Website.

Website designed in bold and modern style with strong typography and unusual grid. Hope you will like it!

Feel free to leave comments and press “L” if you like it.

Made for ScrumLaunch

Get in touch with me: Email

Denys Didenko
Denys Didenko
Let's create!
Hire Me

More by Denys Didenko

View profile
    • Like