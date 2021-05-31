Konrad Parasiński

Festiwal Góry Literatury logo design / rebranding

Festiwal Góry Literatury (eng. translation – Mountains of Literary Festival) is a literary festival which takes place every summer since 2015 in Nowa Ruda (Poland) and other surrounding towns and villages. The event is hosted by Olga Tokarczuk and Karol Maliszewski. The project included a comprehensive rebranding of the festival. Unfortunately, it wasn't implemented.

More visuals:
https://parasinski.pl/festiwal-gory-literatury-identyfikacja-wizualna

More about the process:
https://michal-socha.com/rebranding-festiwal-gory-literatury

Posted on May 31, 2021
