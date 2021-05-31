Festiwal Góry Literatury logo design / rebranding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Festiwal Góry Literatury (eng. translation – Mountains of Literary Festival) is a literary festival which takes place every summer since 2015 in Nowa Ruda (Poland) and other surrounding towns and villages. The event is hosted by Olga Tokarczuk and Karol Maliszewski. The project included a comprehensive rebranding of the festival. Unfortunately, it wasn't implemented.
More visuals:
https://parasinski.pl/festiwal-gory-literatury-identyfikacja-wizualna
More about the process:
https://michal-socha.com/rebranding-festiwal-gory-literatury