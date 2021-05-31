Masum Ahmed

Travel App Onboarding

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed
  • Save
Travel App Onboarding app design trend 2021 best design trendy mobile app design minimal clean ux ui design app booking tour booking trip travel tour app travel app ui travel app design
Download color palette

Hello guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for Travel App Onboarding. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to
Email: masum.cseseu@gmail.com
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/UMcm2WFjAcqD

Masum Ahmed
Masum Ahmed

More by Masum Ahmed

View profile
    • Like