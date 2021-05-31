Marialyn Andreassen

Poster design

Marialyn Andreassen
Marialyn Andreassen
  • Save
Poster design poster design poster art print design poster flat design art
Download color palette

Brief: Make an A3 poster advertisement that will circulate through public transportations, sports halls, schools (all levels), and theaters nationwide. The poster aims to gather and engage more customers on buying and reselling the cards.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Marialyn Andreassen
Marialyn Andreassen

More by Marialyn Andreassen

View profile
    • Like