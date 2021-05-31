Poster design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Brief: Make an A3 poster advertisement that will circulate through public transportations, sports halls, schools (all levels), and theaters nationwide. The poster aims to gather and engage more customers on buying and reselling the cards.