Oslo Garden and Flower Festival - Branding Project

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Oslo Urban Garden and Flower Festival are one of the largest green fairs in the country. Our annual festival showcases the very best the region has to offer with a series of seminars and garden-themed workshops. Encouraging new and old generation’s involvement, integrating nature in their urban setting, and being inspired by gardening.