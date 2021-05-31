Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lily_Ng

Daily UI Challenge 003

Lily_Ng
Lily_Ng
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 003 ui
Download color palette

As part of the third challenge, I have created the landing page design for a space travel agency.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Lily_Ng
Lily_Ng

More by Lily_Ng

View profile
    • Like