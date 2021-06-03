Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colorful music videos

Colorful music videos gif animation music art gradient color palette modular design sound rhythm music video geometry automated video automation illotv data data visualisation data-driven after effects dataviz algo
For our latest portfolio update, the initial trigger to create videos is done by selecting any of the Slip.stream songs directly on Algo’s dashboard.

Then, Algo randomly chooses the colors, shapes, and order of scenes, different for every video. After that, it uses the metadata embedded on the track like vibe’s name, genre, tempo, tags and waveform to customize the scenes and animate the shapes.

Check the project out on https://algo.tv/slipstream

A design studio focused on colorful motion & illustration.
