Colorful music videos

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For our latest portfolio update, the initial trigger to create videos is done by selecting any of the Slip.stream songs directly on Algo’s dashboard.
Then, Algo randomly chooses the colors, shapes, and order of scenes, different for every video. After that, it uses the metadata embedded on the track like vibe’s name, genre, tempo, tags and waveform to customize the scenes and animate the shapes.
Check the project out on https://algo.tv/slipstream