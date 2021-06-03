Colorful music videos

For our latest portfolio update, the initial trigger to create videos is done by selecting any of the Slip.stream songs directly on Algo’s dashboard.

Then, Algo randomly chooses the colors, shapes, and order of scenes, different for every video. After that, it uses the metadata embedded on the track like vibe’s name, genre, tempo, tags and waveform to customize the scenes and animate the shapes.

Check the project out on https://algo.tv/slipstream