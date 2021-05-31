Delip Nugraha

Bigbury - Vintage Serif Typeface

Bigbury - Vintage Serif Typeface
Bismillah, this time we made new stylish font with vintage feel we call Bigbury :D
Wanna test this font ?
Really happy if you want test our font Click Me [Download & Test Font]
what do you think? ✏️
Have great project?
Contact : delipnugraha@gmail.com
Website : Delipensil
Instagram | Themeforest | Behance

Posted on May 31, 2021
