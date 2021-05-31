Maria Soloveva
Flatstudio

Overplay: Branding

Maria Soloveva
Flatstudio
Maria Soloveva for Flatstudio
Hire Us
  • Save
Overplay: Branding grid gradients tournaments esports gaming identity logo branding
Overplay: Branding grid gradients tournaments esports gaming identity logo branding
Overplay: Branding grid gradients tournaments esports gaming identity logo branding
Overplay: Branding grid gradients tournaments esports gaming identity logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Overplay_shot_option2.jpg
  2. Overplay_Attachment1.jpg
  3. Overplay_Attachment2.jpg
  4. Overplay_Attachment3_sketches.jpg

Hello friends!

Are you into gaming?🎮

In case you are, we have something that might be right in your alley. Recently we helped our friends from Overplay to develop an image for their platform. Overplay houses small and large eSports tournaments with cool prizes. They aim to help passionate gamblers turn pro. Sounds awesome right?

We had a lot of fun designing it 👾, take a look and tell us what you think!

┈┈┈┈┈

Looking for a design company? We would love to hear about your needs. Contact us: http://flatstudio.co/contact

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter
P.S. Follow us & Like 👍 this shot to share the love! 😍

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Flatstudio
Flatstudio
Hire Us

More by Flatstudio

View profile
    • Like