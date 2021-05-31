Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitr - Fitness Companion App Experiment

Fitr - Fitness Companion App Experiment fitness app design minimal ui design ux ui
A snapshot from a personal project of mine. Its a companion app for a fictional fitness watch brand Fitr.
Check out the project at
shorturl.at/htGU3

Thanks in advance for your feedback

Posted on May 31, 2021
