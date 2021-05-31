Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
LyudmilaMarch

Multi-page-website of a consulting agency

Multi-page-website of a consulting agency
I developed a website and brought it to the second line of Yandex by SEO tags without investing in advertising. The site has even surpassed the official page of the service. The goal of the site was to attract new customers. Therefore, I paid special attention to the competent SEO setup, and a week after buying the domain, the site first came out on the third line of Yandex, and now it has already risen to the second on the main query. The site can be viewed at the link https://maxiconsulting.ru or on my site in the profile header.

Posted on May 31, 2021
