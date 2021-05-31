SPG MARKS ✏️

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC
Here is a fun logo experiment I did with an unused lion figured icon, thought to merge it into an existing logo and do a rebranding for fun.

How do you feel about this one?

📧 Contact: spgmarks@gmail.com or DM

