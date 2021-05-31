Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Md Humayun Kabir

Letter ''Y'' logo icon , Clothing brand logo Concept

Md Humayun Kabir
Md Humayun Kabir
Letter ''Y'' logo icon , Clothing brand logo Concept minimal design minimalist brand logo design clothing brand logo clothing brand brand logo minimalist logo minimal logos minimal logo minimal logo design minimal logodesigns brand design logodesigner branding brand identity logo design logotype logos logo
Letter ''Y'' logo, Clothing brand logo Concept
I have introduced the letter "Y" through the concept of yarn. We have presented the design of the yarn stitching and its flexible look in a visually pleasing way.
For Freelance work Please Contact: shahinhkmd@gmail.com

