Maze + Face african handmade masks

Maze + Face african handmade masks mask face maze african mask africa handmade branding logo
Doolhof, an african word meaning"Maze", combined with a face which was inspired by african masks.
Doolhof, makes handmade and unique masks inspired by african culture.

Posted on May 31, 2021
