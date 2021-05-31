Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rifat Sarkar

Shoes App UI

Shoes App UI ecommerce app ios app app animation puma adidas nike footwear shoes flinto principle app protopie prototype motion interaction user interface ui mobile app app design app designer app
  1. Dribbble Shot_4.mp4
  2. IG Shot.jpg
  3. Rinex Shoes 7.jpg
  4. Rinex Shoes 8.jpg
  5. Color palleette.jpg
  6. Typeface.jpg
  7. Thank you!.jpg

Hey Creatives 🔥
I would like to share the Rinex Shoes App Conceptual Design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

Have a project?
Let's work together

Let's Talk:
rifats.ux@gmail.com

Let's connect:
Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook

UI/UX Designer User-Centered & Pixel Perfect Product Design.
