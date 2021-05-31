Augustin Hiebel ☀

G-Loot Insights — data visualization

Want to become a better Valorant player? The G-Loot Intelligence team has dived into the data and analysed thousands of games to bring some great tips and tricks.

My task here was to translate the data into a digestible report for gamers.

👉 Have a look at the report here: https://bit.ly/glootinsights

