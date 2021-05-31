Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beefi is for teenagers or adults who struggle to stay physically active. The app merges gaming and health to provide a compelling means for users to monitor their physical activity levels.

The environment is a metaphor for the users health.

The stairs also reflect the growing trend for people to track their steps with smart phones.

Posted on May 31, 2021
