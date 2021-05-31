Trending designs to inspire you
Beefi is for teenagers or adults who struggle to stay physically active. The app merges gaming and health to provide a compelling means for users to monitor their physical activity levels.
The environment is a metaphor for the users health.
The stairs also reflect the growing trend for people to track their steps with smart phones.