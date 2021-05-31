Pastelito logo

Trending designs to inspire you
My brand new project called Pastelito, a biscuit brand. Pastel is Spanish for cake but pastelito literaly means small cake a.k.a biscuit. Also I wanted to use pastel colors, so that name is perfect.
I'll post the versions I made before arriving at that logo.
I hope you like it, let me know what you think, thanx!
Mon nouveau projet intitulé Pastelito, un marque de biscuit. En espagnol pastel veut dire gâteau et pastelito signifie littéralement petit gâteau donc biscuit.
Je posterai les versions antérieures de ce logo.
J'espère que vous aimez, n'hésitez pas à me faire part de vos commentaires, merci!