Pastelito logo logo designer portfolio logo design branding logo designers club food logo food brand biscuit biscuit brand pastelito logo designer branding brand logo design designer graphique logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
My brand new project called Pastelito, a biscuit brand. Pastel is Spanish for cake but pastelito literaly means small cake a.k.a biscuit. Also I wanted to use pastel colors, so that name is perfect.
I'll post the versions I made before arriving at that logo.
Mon nouveau projet intitulé Pastelito, un marque de biscuit. En espagnol pastel veut dire gâteau et pastelito signifie littéralement petit gâteau donc biscuit.
Je posterai les versions antérieures de ce logo.
