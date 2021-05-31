Movie App Detail

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone 👋
One of the explorations for the movie detail screen. So this is a detailed movies screen of the new Vision+ app concept. Like you would expect from a detailed screen. Here you can find all the movie information, download, share & add to my list.
Feel free to share your view on this.👍