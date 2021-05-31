IPD logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbble 👋! I've finally decided to start uploading my shots. Before I'll post some of my fresh designs, I want to share with you some older projects.
IPD (Invest Park Development) is a Polish company, which invest their capital in real assets.
I've designed the logo and whole visual identity.