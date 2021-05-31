Veronica Mesuraca

Money Goals

Veronica Mesuraca
Veronica Mesuraca
  • Save
Money Goals ios app ux design money app dark mode light mode ui design
Download color palette

User interface design of an app in light and dark mode for non-financial experts to create, manage and achieve saving goals. Full project on: https://www.veronicamesuraca.com/projects/money-goals

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Veronica Mesuraca
Veronica Mesuraca

More by Veronica Mesuraca

View profile
    • Like