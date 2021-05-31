Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bhavik Narigara

Side Navigation Menu UI design for Web Portal

Bhavik Narigara
Bhavik Narigara
  • Save
Side Navigation Menu UI design for Web Portal dashboard ui navigation drawer navigation menu sidebar menu sidebar design navigation uiux drawer side navigation side menu
Download color palette

Hey guys,

I recently Worked on this awesome project and I have created the design for Side Navigation Menu. And this was an incredible experience for me.

I worked with the component-based UI and make a lot of improvements in UX.

Let me know what you think ✌🏼

Drop Your Project on:- bhvaiknarigara@gmail.com

Bhavik Narigara
Bhavik Narigara

More by Bhavik Narigara

View profile
    • Like