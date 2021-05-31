Cryptos Trading Platform

Here's a small teaser of the project that we currently work on. Cryptos is a cryptocurrency exchange service from the USA. It can exchange all known cryptocurrencies, helps to invest savings, and educates newbies who are just entering the world of cryptocurrencies.

We always use only custom illustrations (whether 3d or 2d) in our work, which gives maximum freedom in expressing your brand.

___

📮Want to say hi?

Drop us a few lines at hello@phenomenon-studio.com

Stay tuned with our updates at

Behance | Instagram | Facebook