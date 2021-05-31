Isidore Manolas

Gnosis

Gnosis magic ritualistic moon design tattoo gnosis
Another of my old ones.

Gnosis is the state of mind, in which you'll be able to experience the reality as it is supposed to be.

*Lavender around the flaming heart for protection*

Posted on May 31, 2021
