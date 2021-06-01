Shakuro Branding
Shakuro

New Shtetl Branding

Shakuro Branding
Shakuro
Shakuro Branding for Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
New Shtetl Branding font design elements visual identity typography style guide style rebranding logo identity design graphic design design logo design identity branding design branding brand identity brand design brandbook brand
New Shtetl Branding font design elements visual identity typography style guide style rebranding logo identity design graphic design design logo design identity branding design branding brand identity brand design brandbook brand
Download color palette
  1. guide-shot-2-2.png
  2. shot-3.png

New Shtetl is a platform for members within a Jewish community to network, communicate and help one another on a daily basis.

Press L if you like how we did branding for them ❤️

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like