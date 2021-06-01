Shakuro Graphics

Financial Operations: Depth Of Market

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Hire Me
  • Save
Financial Operations: Depth Of Market operations graphic digital art character illustration illustration for web finance market financial services financial flat character design illustration art illustrator character vector shakuro design art illustration
Download color palette

Welcome to our new series dedicated to financial operations!

This one is about the depth of market which is a loosely defined term, but you can say that it’s a measure of the total amount of the open Buy and Sell orders for a symbol at different prices.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro Graphics
Shakuro Graphics
Creating illustrations & graphics that capture.
Hire Me

More by Shakuro Graphics

View profile
    • Like