Michael John

Malens Medcare

Michael John
Michael John
  • Save
Malens Medcare storyboard logo branding and logo brand design branding ui ux
Download color palette

Malens Medcare Limited is a medical diagnostics and biomedical services company.

I designed a full brand facelift for the company from their Logo to stationaries and the website UI/UX using Adobe Illustrator and Figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Michael John
Michael John

More by Michael John

View profile
    • Like