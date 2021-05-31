Berat Llapashtica

Playheads

Berat Llapashtica
Berat Llapashtica
Hire Me
  • Save
Playheads minimal gradientlogo flatlogo gradient symbol playlogo playbutton pattern design pattern tshirt brand branding film button abstract mark logodesigner logodesign logo play
Playheads minimal gradientlogo flatlogo gradient symbol playlogo playbutton pattern design pattern tshirt brand branding film button abstract mark logodesigner logodesign logo play
Playheads minimal gradientlogo flatlogo gradient symbol playlogo playbutton pattern design pattern tshirt brand branding film button abstract mark logodesigner logodesign logo play
Download color palette
  1. d.png
  2. d1.png
  3. d2.png

Brief was short and clear🤩: An Abstract Play▶️ button mark.
-
A branding agency which name is Playheads.

I am available for new projects! Feel free to reach out:
beratllstudio@gmail.com

Show some love! Press "L".
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!

Instagram | Behance

Berat Llapashtica
Berat Llapashtica
Precise & Minimal Logo - Branding - Identity.
Hire Me

More by Berat Llapashtica

View profile
    • Like